Andy Theisz had no sooner sat down in Beth Wilguess kindergarten classroom than several of the children immediately took turns giving him a hug.
It was only his second time reading to the Farrington Grove Elementary class as part of Real Men Read, a United Way of the Wabash Valley program that brings adult mentors into kindergartens across the agency’s six-county service area.
Real Men Read is now in its 11th year; volunteers read to students once a month for five months and each child receives a copy of each book to take home.
Theisz read a book called “The Good Egg,” in which the good egg leaves his carton behind when his shell starts to crack from the pressure of keeping everyone else in line. He goes out on his own and learns to truly take care of himself. After picking up some vital self care skills, he feels like he can go back to his carton.
The book’s message relates to the importance of balance, self-care and acceptance of self and others.
Last year, Real Men Read was virtual because of the pandemic; this year, volunteers are back in person. Theisz has volunteered with the program for several years.
Initially, he volunteered because United Way asked him to, but “I continue to do it because I think I enjoy it just as much as the kids do,” said Theisz, who works for CenterPoint Energy. He enjoys interacting with the kindergarten students.
“It’s not something I get to do every day,” he said. “The kids hopefully enjoy having somebody read to them and then, through the United Way, they get to take these books home and then hopefully their parents will read to them, too.”
The children are well-behaved, “and I try to make it interesting for them by asking them questions,” he said.
After Theisz read the book, he asked children such questions as, “Does anyone know what a dozen is?” and “Does anyone know what exhausted means?”
He told them that each one of them would receive a personal copy of the book, and they responded, “Thank you.” Theisz told them, “Thank you for letting me read to you.”
Wilguess, the classroom teacher, believes that “anytime you have a guest reader, students sit more focused. ... They enjoy listening to stories and having other people they might see out in the community come in and read to them.” The program helps promote a love of reading.
Through Real Men Read, students receive extra attention from positive role models who value education, and they see men modeling the importance of reading, according to United Way.
“We have men reading in 116 kindergarten classes across our six-county service area,” said Dorothy Chambers, United Way Community Impact staff member. The program typically starts in October and extends through February or March.
Volunteers are happy to be back in person this year, although last year, when they read online — sometimes appearing on large screens. “Some of the kids commented they were listening to movie stars,” Chambers said.
Real Men Read provides the children with adult mentors “who show a passion for learning and reading. They show the children that reading is fun. It’s not a chore. By modeling that, we know we have a positive impact,” she said.
The program also provides male role models for families that may not have one, Chambers said.
