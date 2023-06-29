New technology has taken even axe throwing into the digital age.
Zack Johnson, the mastermind behind e-Bash and Bank of Pinball, unveiled his latest venture on Friday — Highlanders, located at the front of Haute City Center, which offers customers a chance to hurl real axes at digital targets.
Among the victims-to-be: Ducks from the old Nintendo video game, moles (whack-a-mole has become axe-a-mole), even zombies.
“There’s zombies walking back and forth across the screen — throwing a real axe at a zombie, that’s a pretty unique experience,” Johnson said.
Highlanders had its grand opening Friday, albeit not with the traditional ribbon-cutting with the oversized prop scissors. Johnson used one of his axes to slice the ribbon. Mayor Duke Bennett threw an axe after the ribbon cutting.
“He’ll be back to practice,” said Johnson.
Johnson had just returned that morning at 3 a.m. from Orlando, where he attended the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.
“It’s like an amusement park set up in the convention center,” he said. That’s where he first encountered digital axe throwing, which is slowly finding its way across the country. For example, it’s now available in New York and Dallas.
“I hope that everybody realizes that this axe-throwing is very unique,” Johnson said, adding that it hasn’t even expanded to Indianapolis yet.
Highlanders offers about a dozen target variations, though the company he works with will be rolling out more in the future.
Among the games: Horde Attack, Super Sniper, Monster Crush (a variation on Candy Crush), Boss Fight (in which the bosses are eyeballs) and the aforementioned Zombie Rush.
Scoring is automatic: Sensors detect where axes hit and how many points the axe wielder has scored.
Highlander will be linked to e-Bash and Bank of Pinball for those who want to mix up their entertainment.
A restaurant-pub with a liquor license is expected to open in July will also be connected to the attractions, and patrons will be able to bring drinks such as coffee, Boba tea, beer and wine through the area.
There are six bays, or lanes, for tossing the axes. Four people can rent a bay for $25 an hour. Crocs will be provided to those wearing open-toed shoes. A Nerf darts version to play the same version of the game will be coming so kids can play, as well.
The lumber matters
The wood that takes the brunt of the axes’ wrath comes from a lumber company out of Sullivan that makes the targets from poplars straight out of the forest.
Fresh wood can seal after taking an axe’s impact, and Johnson’s team also keeps it moist because that helps it seal, as well. The wood should last six months at a time and Johnson keeps plenty in stock.
In the future, Johnson anticipates starting leagues and having contests in which Terre Haute’s best axe thrower wins $1,000.
Further expansion will bring in digital mini-golf and may even grow into some of the old Macy’s space.
Jason McIntosh, who works in sales and marketing with a software company, was enjoying his morning trying to kill zombies.
“I’m an old Nintendo guy, so I really like the duck-hunt game because it’s very similar to the Nintendo zapper gun — except you throw axes at ducks to defeat them and get a higher score,” he said.
“It’s a really great environment when you have a whole lot of friends here, because you can compare and tease each other,” McIntosh added. “If you like competition, this is the place to be.”
Highlander joins Straight Shooter Archery & Range in Haute City Center’s attractions offering sharp objects hurling through the air.
“That’s a great question,” Johnson said with a smile. “There’s a dart concept that I really like — it’s a full-screen wall and everybody throws darts at the same time. The screen will fill up with balloons and then everybody can try to break as many balloons as they can.”
Highlanders at Haute City Center opens daily at noon for those who have made advance reservations. Walk-ins can play from 2-9 p.m. and until 6 p.m. on Sunday. Call 812-898-8004 for reservations. Highlander is also available for corporate events.
