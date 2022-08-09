Ready to go: New teachers say it's about more than a paycheck

More than 80 new Vigo County School Corp. teachers attended orientation Monday as they prepare for the start of school Thursday.
And they're ready to go.
Jolie Whitmore, who graduated from Indiana State University, will teach fourth grade at Sugar Grove Elementary.
"It's like you've prepared for four years and it's finally here. There is all this anticipation. Definitely a lot of excitement and joy — some nerves mixed in there," said Whitmore, who is from Richmond.
The first teacher work day was Tuesday, with a school open house that night. Children start classes Thursday.
During orientation, Michael Cox, VCSC director of human resources, told the new teachers, "You have the opportunity to impact a life."
He emphasized the importance of being consistent with all students. "You don't know what they come to you with," he said.
Cox thanked them for entering the teaching profession.
"It is not for everyone," Cox told them. "It is a unique person who steps into a classroom and takes on 35 students every day. It would be nice if everyone had a chance to fill your shoes for a day."
Whitmore, who was hired in March, has been hard at work this summer preparing her classroom.
She wanted to teach because "education is the backbone of everything here. If students are doctors, or engineers or pilots, they all started in a kindergarten classroom," she said. "I've always wanted to be part of that process."
Also, "If you ask any teacher, they probably had a great teacher who influenced them," Whitmore said.
K-12 schools in Indiana continue to deal with a teacher shortage, with inadequate pay, burnout and insufficient legislative support among the reasons cited.
For Whitmore and other new teachers, it's about much more than a big paycheck.
"You ask any person here, they did not come into it for the money," she said. "I think we have a love for students. We have a love for learning. I couldn't imagine myself doing anything else. You get to have such a great influence on students and therefore the community as well."
Sydney Pike, also an ISU graduate, is a first-grade teacher at Farrington Grove Elementary.
"I'm super excited. I'm really ready to just get everything started," she said. She was hired about a month ago.
What she's most anticipating "is building relationships with the students and watching them grow. In first grade, reading is such a big aspect and I can't wait to see their vocabulary grow and see how they use it."
She's also looking forward to seeing "how their little personalities blossom throughout the year."
Teaching "has always been a calling," Pike said. Her mom is a school counselor at Farrington Grove.
She hopes to create a classroom environment "where students never want to miss out and just want to be at school and be involved with everything that they can at school."
The number of new teachers this year is about double the typical number, due to retirements, career changes and in some cases, spouses pursuing jobs out of state. The district offered an early retirement incentive this past year.
The district lost a few teachers last week, Cox said. "We have a few of those, but we will be ready to go."
The district will be using some long-term substitutes in such areas as science, math and career/technology education. Some have their teaching degree and are working on passing tests needed for licensure while others may be pursuing transition to teaching programs.
