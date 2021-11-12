United Way of the Wabash Valley is looking for volunteers to participate in a new, pilot literacy program called “Reading Neighbors” that will launch in January.
It is partnering with the Vigo County School Corp., which has provided $43,500 through a state student learning recovery grant and federal ESSER dollars.
Volunteers will read aloud to first- and second-grade students to improve reading skills, using books that also help children strengthen decision-making and interpersonal skills important for success in school, work and life, according to United Way.
The Reading Neighbors pilot program will begin in 114 classrooms in January and continue until the end of the school year, with volunteers reading to the class once a month.
The program “is part of a broader effort to support learning recovery,” given some of the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dorothy Chambers, United Way Community Impact staff member.
Karen Goeller, VCSC deputy superintendent, approached United Way about the initiative. Both VCSC and United Way are partners in a state Student Learning Recovery Grant program; the district, in partnership with other groups, received $775,111 in state funds to help address COVID-19 learning loss.
With the success of United Way’s Real Men Read program, Goeller asked if United Way would be interested in partnering to create a new literacy program, Chambers said.
The goal is to build literacy skills and also help children learn how to deal with the stresses and disrupted learning that COVID has brought, Chambers said. It aims to help those children strengthen social skills and learn about caring for themselves and others.
The program is called Reading Neighbors because “neighbors are people in our community we take time to know and we care for and we help when they are in need,” Chambers said.
Reading Neighbors connotes a sense of caring and connection to other people.
United Way is seeking volunteer readers for the new program. Volunteers will receive guidance through an orientation session and story discussion guides to help them facilitate conversations with students about the themes of the stories.
Volunteer readers will visit their assigned classroom for five 30-minute sessions.
The program also will provide a new collection of 20 classroom books to every first- and second-grade teacher. The books will help facilitate conversations and guide the students through tough situations.
Some of the books in the collection include:
• “The Good Egg” by Jory John.
• “When Sophie Gets Angry” by Molly Bang.
• “One Drop of Kindness” by Jeff Kubiak.
• “We’re All Wonders” by RJ Palacio.
• “A Chair for My Mother” by Vera B. Williams.
“Reading aloud to children is one of the most important activities for building their own success in reading,” Chambers said. It expands students’ vocabulary and improves communication and listening skills. It boosts their curiosity, imagination, and memory and encourages them to become lifelong readers.
United Way is “thrilled to be partnering with the Vigo County School Corp. to offer this new program ... and we look forward to working with our volunteers to make it a success,” she said.
Interested volunteers should contact Chambers at 812-235-6287 or at dchambers@uwwv.org.
In seeking volunteers, United Way is hoping to get a cross section of the community. It also will reach out to elementary education students at Terre Haute college and universities.
Reading Neighbors is a pilot project, and United Way eventually hopes to obtain funding to expand it to the other counties in its six-county service region, Chambers said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
