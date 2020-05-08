Reach Therapy Clinic has been awarded a $7,410.96 grant to provide an outdoor therapeutic play area for pediatric outpatient therapy services.
This grant will help Reach Therapy to expand on the pediatric speech, occupational, and physical therapy services already occurring. Reach Therapy Clinic will integrate outside play and leisure activities into weekly therapy session.
“This grant will allow us to enhance our components of therapy and provide parents with strategies to accommodate for gross and fine motor, speech/language, and social-emotional challenges that often inhibit outside play in a park setting for a child with a disability,” therapy clinic director Tiffany Busenbark said.
For more information about the therapy clinic, vist www.reachservices.care or call 812-232-6305.
More information about Reach Services is also available on Facebook or in the office at 1400 Hulman St.
