Reach Services will soon have a change of leadership, the agency recently announced.
Executive director Susie Thompson, who has lead Reach Services since 2010, is retiring at the end of the year.
Sarah Chandler will be promoted as the new executive director, and John Burk will be the associate executive director, according to a news release.
In addition, the Reach board has approved a management team to address the varied functions of the agency. “A strong team will offer stability and skill to support the multifaceted agency Reach has become,” the release states.
Under Thompson’s leadership, Reach Services has undergone many changes, including a name change from United Cerebral Palsy; the initiation of many programs to serve the community; and the construction of and acquisition of several properties, including the Homeless Day Center in July 2022.
The Children’s Therapeutic Clinic, opened in 2016, “was a dream come true as one of the first goals Susie set as the new director when she started in 2010,” the release says.
The nonprofit agency serves nearly 3,000 Wabash Valley residents each year.
Chandler has been with Reach for more than five years, starting with the agency as an intern. She currently serves as the director of administration and social services.
After completion of her master’s degree in 2020 from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, she took on a greater role of leadership within the organization.
Burk also started with the agency as an intern, but quickly realized that Reach was the future he saw for himself.
Most recently, he has served as the director of veteran services. Burk will complete his master’s degree from Indiana State University in December 2023.
Both Chandler and Burk will begin their new role in January.
“We love Reach and our community and are anticipating a bright future for the organization and for services in the Wabash Valley,” Chandler and Burk said. “We both are looking forward to continuing the mission and finding opportunities to serve.”
The board of directors “thanks Thompson for 12 years of dedicated service to the organization and for the resulting growth of both new and existing services in the Wabash Valley,” the release says.
“Susie has been instrumental in making the organization a strong and reliable partner in the community and has served as a strong leader for the Reach team,” said Chris Moore, Reach Services board president.
