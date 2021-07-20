An iconic warplane that was used in World War II has landed at Terre Haute Regional Airport.
The B-25 Mitchell named "Maid in the Shade" has been fully restored since its use in the war and comes to Terre Haute from the Airbase Arizona Flying Museum through the Flying Legends of Victory Tour.
The B-25 bombers were one of the most effective and versatile aircraft of World War II. First flown in 1940 and put into military service in 1941, the aircraft was used mainly as a low-altitude strafe and skip bomber.
Due to its smaller size, the B-25 was more useful than larger bombers in some bombing missions and in ground attacks. It served in every area of combat and was flown by the Dutch, British, Chinese, Russian, Australian and U.S. forces.
The B-25's most famous mission of World War II was the James Doolittle raid on Tokyo in April 1942. That raid proved the Japanese mainland was vulnerable to American air attacks, stunned the Japanese and boosted U.S. morale.
Maid in the Shade is a B25-J and was built in early 1944, according to the Commemorative Air Force website. The plane is rare, just one of 34 B25-Js still flying; nearly 10,000 were made.
Maid in the Shade was based out of Serraggia Airbase, Corsica, from Nov. 1 to Dec 31, 1944, and participated in 15 combat missions, 13 over Italy and two over Yugoslavia.
The inside of Maid in the Shade contains signatures of U.S. service members dating back to the 1940s, including one of the crews who participated in the Doolittle raid.
"There are a lot of museums around the country where you can go see static airplanes and they're great to see, but it doesn't bring history to life," Henson said.
"When you tour the airplane, you get to climb inside of it and touch it; it's not sitting behind ropes," he said. "You get a whole other appreciation for history when you get to hear how the airplane sounds and hear the power on take off."
Those at Hoosier Aviation are happy to welcome the B-25 and its crew.
"It means a lot to us to have this medium duty bomber here in Terre Haute. We welcome the Commemorative Air Force and Airbase Arizona to our community and the support that it brings to the airport as well," said Nicole Brown co-owner of Hoosier Aviation. "The Terre Haute Regional Airport is also a huge supporter of Warbirds, as well as Hoosier Aviation."
The plane will be available to the public for rides and ground tours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
To book a ride, schedule online at https://www.azcaf.org/tour/ or call 480-462-2992.
