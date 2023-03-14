Eleanor Ramseier, co-founder and executive director at Camp Navigate, has been selected to serve as a 2023 Afterschool Ambassador, the national Afterschool Alliance announced Tuesday.
She is one of just 16 leaders in the country chosen for the honor this year.
Afterschool Ambassadors continue their work with local after-school programs while serving a one-year Afterschool Ambassador term, organizing events, working with community leaders and policy makers, and in other ways increasing support for the after-school and summer learning programs families rely on.
Ramseier said she is looking forward to joining the Afterschool Alliance in growing support for after-school and summer learning programs.
“I’ve seen up close the incredible ways these programs support students and families and the critical supports and services they provide. That’s even more important now, as we recover from the isolation and hardship the pandemic caused," Ramseier said in a news release.
Camp Navigate serves the youth of West Central Indiana with a summer camp, afterschool programs and an after-afterschool program. Each of these programs has the mission to teach young children skills that will prepare them for successful adulthood.
The program practices servant leadership by providing opportunities for the children to meet a community need by planning and executing an event. It encourages healthy habits through appropriate snacks and meals, a Camp Running Club, and visiting professionals who instruct the children on personal health issues.
Community partners include Rose Hulman Institute of Technology, Ivy Tech, Union Hospital, Indiana State University, United Way, the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, CenterPoint Energy, Duke Energy, Chick fil A, Thompson Thrift, local financial institutions, businesses, and individuals, with funding and facilitators presenting and involving the children with hands-on projects.
