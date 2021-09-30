Ralston retires from First Financial Bank

Patrick R. Ralston is stepping down as vice president of business and economic development and government relations for First Financial Bank in Terre Haute.
Today is Ralston's last day with the bank, having served 17 years and six months. The bank held an open house Thursday for the long-time employee who has held several high ranking state positions.
Norman Lowery, president of Terre Haute First Financial Bank, said Ralston is a longtime friend and has been a strong asset for the bank in government relations, helping with the bank's success and growth.
Ralston served as a state agency head under three Indiana governors - Evan Bayh, Frank O'Bannon and Joe Kernan.
He served:
• As Indiana's Emergency Management Agency executive director from March 1997 to March 2004. While in that role, in 1999, Ralston was appointed by Congress to a 17-member federal blue ribbon panel to review the U.S. response capabilities for terrorism involving weapons of mass destruction.
• As executive director of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources from 1989 to 1997. Prior to working on the state level, Ralston served as superintendent of the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department from 1980 to 1989.
Joni Wise, administrator for the Vigo County Health Department, said "Pat Ralston hired me when I was 15 years old and I lifeguarded at Sheridan Pool. He was in charge of the Terre Haute City Parks Department at the time, and I worked every summer for the city until the summer after I graduated from college," Wise said. "It was through that position, it helped pay for my college education, along with my sister, Amy Burke Adams. Then when I applied for the health department, he wrote a wonderful letter of recommendation and I feel certain that helped me to secure my position, now going on my 25th year," Wise said.
• While DNR director, Ralston served on the Great Lakes Commission for eight years, serving as chair for two years (1995, 1996). That commission was established in 1955 through the Great Lakes Basin Compact, in order to "promote the orderly, integrated and comprehensive development, use and conservation of the water resources of the Great Lakes Basin," which includes the Saint Lawrence River.
Ralston is the uncle of George Ralston, who served as Terre Haute police chief under former Mayor Kevin Burke and served on the city police department from 1971 to 2008.
"I know he is my uncle, but I think the state parks were in tip-top shape when he headed the DNR," Ralston said.
Patrick Ralston, while DNR director, added several parks to the state parks system, including Fort Benjamin Harrison, Charlestown and Falls of the Ohio. Patrick Ralston also proposed development of Prophetstown State Park in 1989, but that park was not established until 2004. Ralston also advocated for the state's first specialty license plate — the environmental plate, which raises funds to maintain and expand state parks.
"Pat and I both grew up on First Avenue," George Ralston said, adding he played catcher while his uncle was a pitcher on the same Little League baseball team.
"Our team was the Jaycees team, and we used play games at Rose and Schaal Avenue. My uncle is a self-made man. He went to Vietnam and got the Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge. He came back, finished up at ISU and everything else is history," George Ralston said.
Patrick Ralston served three years in the U.S. Army, including one year in in Vietnam in Army intelligence.
Fred Ruby, who turns 86 Saturday, said he has known Ralston for about 25 years.
Ruby chuckled and noted he retired from serving as treasurer of Ivy Tech Foundation prior to the Great Recession (December 2007 - June 2009). Ruby said Ralston took over as treasurer of the Ivy Tech Foundation in 2006. Ralston remains treasurer of the statewide foundation.
"I like Pat a lot. He has a lot of good contacts in Indianapolis," Ruby said. "He has been very helpful at Ivy Tech. He took over as statewide treasurer of the Ivy Tech Foundation when I retired from there, and has done a good job."
Mark Blade, business development representative for Milestone Contractors, said he first knew Ralston when Blade served in Terre Haute's Department of Redevelopment from 1980 to 1986.
"I go back to 1980 when Pat was the parks and recreation director under (former Mayor Pete) Chalos. Pat then zipped off to be the head of the Department of Natural Resources under Evan Bayh," Blade said. "He was always full of energy and a lot of the parks we have now are a monument of his leadership."
Former Vigo County Superior Court Judge Michael Eldred said he "goes back to the mid 1960s with Pat. We knew each other in high school. He went to a different high school but we were the same year and lived in about the same neighborhood, so we would double date occasionally and hang out together."
"In the 1980s, Pat and I were in a group of people who did long distance running. We ran half-marathons six or seven times. I feel that Pat is a childhood friend. He is a great guy. He is always easy to get along with and is very friendly. He is good with people."
Hansford C. Mann Jr., vice president of acquisition for Ouabache Land Conservancy, said his father, attorney Hansford C. Mann, represented Ralston after an accident while Ralston was working in the Department of Natural Resources, well before his time as director.
"He was injured in an explosion at Turkey Run when Pat was initially working for the DNR, which injured his foot or his leg." Mann said. "Pat retained my father and my father got a settlement for him, but Pat said to my father, 'Well, I think I will buy a car.' My dad used some language that is not accepted, but said that would be the stupidest thing you could ever do, invest that money. And that is what Pat did, and it has compounded and compounded," Mann said. "That is the kind of advise that a good lawyer ought to be giving."
Ralston said he has a money market account from that settlement that is still earning interest.
