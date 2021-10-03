A crowd of 80, many wearing blue armbands representing the pro-choice movement, braved inclement weather to assemble at Fairbanks Park Saturday afternoon for the Wabash Valley Rally for Reproductive Rights.
Denise Sobieski, media liaison for Indiana Nasty Women-Vigo County, assisted in organizing the rally, one of 600 similar events conducted throughout the country on Saturday. She said she considered the Terre Haute event a success.
“The speakers were wonderful and spoke from the heart, trying to get people to act so we have reproductive rights for women,” Sobieski said. “We simply can’t go backwards to those days before 1973.”
Indiana 8th District Democratic Party Chairperson E. Thomasina Marsili served as emcee for the proceedings, introducing each speaker and offering her own observations about the need for body autonomy and access to health care for all.
Ruth Fairbanks, a senior instructor at Indiana State University, was the first speaker, delivering a history of abortion, which she noted was legal in the early days of the country until the Civil War era. During the Depression and World War II, though it was illegal, abortion providers were open secrets. She noted that even though abortion was free and readily available in the Netherlands, the country had the lowest abortion rate in the world. Abortion’s purpose, she said, was to “enforce a patriarchal set of women’s roles.”
Dominique Morefield then read a poem by Amanda Gorman, who became famous after her appearance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Titled “Eight Reasons,” it addressed standing up for reproductive rights.
“I have dealt with reproductive issues and had to make the hard choice before,” said Morefield, a mental health tech at Harsha Behavioral Center. It’s an issue that hits close to home for me, especially living in Indiana all my life. I know how restrictive the Indiana laws are regarding abortion.”
Bionca Gambill, another of the event’s organizers with Sobieski, approached Morefield about appearing.
“Bionca’s actually my landlord,” Morefield said. “I’ve been active in the community since last summer, actually, after George Floyd’s murder. I started being a lot more active in community organizing. Politics and social justice have been something that’s dear to my heart now, so I’m happy to be here and read a poem by someone who’s so inspiring.”
Theresa Ortega, Eighth District Congressional Chair of the Indiana Latino Democratic Caucus, said the new Texas law banning abortion at 16 weeks of pregnancy and allowing civilians to sue anyone who helps a pregnant woman access an abortion, was “government sanctioned bounty hunting.”
Addressing male politicians, Ortega rhetorically asked, “If you’re going to take away my reproductive rights, can I take away yours?”
Terre Haute City Council member Martha Crossen noted that she has been attending such rallies for 45 years. She quoted Florynce Kennedy — “If men got pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament” — and said that at this point, “I have never seen a more hostile legislative scene on the state level.”
Crossen said that the struggle continues down to the local level: “Young people are being given less than honest information about their bodies in our schools.”
Kim Jackson, a retired former prosecutor, estimated that she had been attending rallies as long as Crossen. “Same s-blank-blank-blank, different decade,” she said, cleaning up her original quote. “It’s about control, and that’s troubling, a willingness to impose someone’s religious beliefs on everybody else.”
Jackson said she became concerned about the issue decades ago when she heard about a girl dying after getting an illegal procedure in Evansville, and served in the past on the board of Planned Parenthood of Southern Indiana.
“The easiest way to avoid this whole problem is to make birth control cheap, available and easy to obtain,” Jackson added, noting that after Colorado did that, “their abortion rates are down 46%.”
Some speakers offered other statistics, such as 424 abortion restrictions had been enacted in states throughout the country in the past eight years, including 83 in the past four months, and that the youngest recorded pregnancy was in a 5-year-old child.
Abigail Clouse, a recent college grad who works as the registrar at a local museum, considered the event a perfect way to celebrate her birthday, which was Saturday. “I try to be open to people educating each other,” she said. “I don’t think there is a good side or bad side to anything. I’m here to support the opportunity to educate people. Most of the problem can come from people not knowing.”
Those in a attendance created signs before the rally, a couple of which read, “Stop the War on Women” and “We need to talk about the elephant in the womb.” Those signs were carried during a march that concluded the rally. Walking through the park and down 1st Street and led by Marsili, protesters chanted “My body, my choice!”
After the rally, some attendees went to the Vigo County Courthouse to display their signs to passing motorists.
