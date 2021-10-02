Indiana Nasty Women-Vigo County will host the Wabash Valley Rally for Reproductive Rights today at Fairbanks Park, near the fountain. The rally, featuring music, poetry and speakers and concluding with a march, will begin at noon, with attendees able to create protest signs at 11:30 a.m. with supplies that will be provided.
The rally is one of a series of about 600 such events scheduled for today across the country.
The date was chosen because the U.S. Supreme Court will open its next session on Monday, hearing a case about a Mississippi law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy on Dec. 1. Over the summer, the court declined to get involved with an even more draconian Texas law banning abortion for women who are more than six weeks pregnant, a point at which many women do not yet realize they are pregnant. At least 11 other states are monitoring the court’s decision on the Mississippi case, with trigger laws duplicating it set to go into practice. Indiana is also looking at such a law.
”Things have definitely gone backward for women’s rights,” said Denise Sobieski, a co-host of the event and media liaison for Vigo County’s Nasty Women chapter. “This is 2021 — women are tired of not having choices. All human beings should have body autonomy.”
The Indiana chapters of Nasty Women were founded in late 2020. The name comes from a 2016 presidential debate during which then-candidate Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton, who was running against him, “nasty.” Female protesters embraced the disparagement in a spirit of irony and defiance.
All attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Bringing lawn chairs and snacks and water are encouraged. No rain date has been established, and the event will be canceled only in the case of a lightning storm. A nearby shelter will be available in case of inclement weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.