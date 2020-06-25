The Reform Movement of Terre Haute and Change of Terre Haute are hosting a pep rally and march Saturday in an effort to keep the dialogue moving on race and policing.
The rally begins 4:30 p.m. at the Vigo County Courthouse with the march heading east on Wabash Avenue at 5 p.m.
One of the organizers, Emma Crossen, said the rally is meant to both celebrate some of the “wins” of the past month of social justice and racial equity campaigning, and it is meant to serve as a look ahead to the work still needing done.
Protests, and in some cases riots, have been happening throughout the country since late May in response to the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd at the hands of police.
Groups like The Reform Movement of Terre Haute and Change of Terre Haute are using the attention Floyd’s death has created to forward the discussion of racial equity in the city and in West Central Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.