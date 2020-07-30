Beginning on or about Aug. 5, contractors for CSX will close the railroad crossing just east of Carlisle on Indiana 58 for a crossing resurfacing project, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.
The project is expected to last for about four days depending on weather conditions.
Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following U.S. 41, Indiana 550, Indiana 67 and Indiana 58.
INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.