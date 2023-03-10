The Terre Haute Fire Department trains for hazardous materials incidents, including train derailments such as the Feb. 3 derailment that rocked East Palestine, Ohio, and has captured the nation’s attention since.
Fred Hamblen, battalion chief in charge of hazmat response, said the department is well prepared.
“Everyone on the job is at least hazmat-awareness level, so they can identify what is on a train from a distance.
“We also have operations and technician levels. Operations can help set up (decontamination) tents on any hazmat scene, and the technician level are the guys getting in the (hazmat) suits and going in and doing the ‘hot work,’” Hamblen said.
The 152-person fire department has 100 individuals at the technician-level and 120 at the operations level. A single firefighter can hold both levels of certification.
The fire department conducts quarterly training on a scenario-based incident at the city’s fire training center.
“We have trained with GATX Rail Corp. in the past,” Hamblen said.
The department uses a five-step protocol as it approaches a hazmat scene, Hamblen said. The factors considered approach, identify, isolate, evacuate and mitigate.
“We start with our approach — we get wind speed and direction from dispatch. We always want to approach a scene from an uphill, up-wind, up-stream direction,” Hamblen said.
“Once on scene we identify what we have to deal with” using the placard identification system. The diamond-shaped placards on the side of rail cars can give first responders a wealth of information about the contents, such as flammability, toxicity, gas characteristics and the like.
Additionally, if the train engineer is responsive, the fire department will seek a waybil or manifest that indicates what each rail car is carrying.
“If there is a scramble of rail cars, you can’t say if it was the fourth or fifth rail car, but at least you have everything that is there” and can determine if there is cross contamination, what issues might arise, he said.
The fire department will then keep people from getting into the impacted area. That practice is called “isolate and deny entry.”
“We then look at an evacuation radius and (whether) we need to have people shut down HVAC (heating and air conditioning) systems. After that comes mitigation.
“If (the incident) is big enough, we may call other fire departments and EMA (Emergency Management Agency) will be involved” as the city seeks out state and federal assistance, Hamblen said.
The battalion chief said a large variety of chemicals are transported through Terre Haute daily.
“If you can think of it, it goes through here, either by rail or by road as we are the Crossroads of America,” he said.
“Something like what happened in Ohio I don’t think you can ever necessarily be ready for — any incident is like a snowflake, no two are the same,” Hamblen said. “We can follow our guidelines and mitigate as quickly and effectively as possible.”
The city fire department’s hazmat equipment is stored at Station 9 on West Margaret Avenue.
“We have a spill truck, a response trailer for dressing people out and for extra equipment, and a separate trailer that is referred to as the ‘hot dog’ trailer as it houses our decontamination tent and you can run water through it to be warmed up for mass decontamination,” Hamblen said.
“That was set up after 9/11 … and then with anthrax calls we were getting. You can kill anthrax through a UV light system” in that trailer, he added.
Outside the city
If an incident is outside the city, which department responds?
Hamblen said the fire department with jurisdiction has that responsibility, but Terre Haute and other departments can assist.
“Vigo County has a hazmat team, and there is a backup hazmat team that includes Greencastle Fire Department,” said Dr. Dorene Hojnicki, Vigo County EMA director.
There is also a mutual aid agreement for eight counties — Vigo, Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, Greene and Owen — in the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s District 7.
“There are layers built in, so if there is a spill, it is usually the agency that has jurisdiction” where the derailment occurs, Hojnicki said.
“So, if it is in the city (of Terre Haute), it is the city’s fire department that can reach out to all of the partners,” Hojnicki said.
“Our role (at EMA) is to reach out and coordinate resources and support if they need food, water or assistance from the state or the feds.”
In a large derailment incident, a unified command is established through EMA “to bring all the decision makers together — fire, law enforcement, emergency medical services — any resources, including state and federal,” Hojnicki said.
“The railroad owners are coming in. The idea is to try to get them all on the same page of music, which is sometimes like herding cats because everybody has a different agenda,” she said.
In an incident, one important aspect is warning the public.
Hojnicki said local emergency agencies can use IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert & Warning System), which is the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s national system for local alerts. It can give life-saving information via mobile phones.
In Vigo County, the 911 Dispatch can also use the Nixle notification system to warn residents.
“After (the) Ohio (derailment), we are looking to start a campaign to encourage people to sign up for Nixle. People can sign up their phones for text message and can get emails. We would also use social media and standard media outlets as well,” Hojnicki said.
Anyone can go to www.nixle.com to register or can text their postal zip code to 888777 to opt-in to receive alerts from local agencies. Those agencies include Vigo County 911, EMA and the sheriff’s office and police department.
“The vast majority of people probably get text messages first, email second and very few people actually want phone calls,” Hojnicki said.
Hojnicki said she is confident that county agencies can respond to an incident.
She said most rural areas now have “combination” departments with a mix of paid full-time and volunteer firefighters.
“The county guys train all the time. They have to have certain standards to train to, so this is not the volunteer fire departments of the 1950s and 1960s.
“They are very well-trained and train together and respond together,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.