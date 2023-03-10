- The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Federal Railroad Administration have developed specific regulations to assure the safe transportation of hazmat shipments by rail including but not limited to the following:
- Hazmat rail cars required to be properly marked and placarded.
- Designated position/placement of loaded hazmat rail cars within the train.
- Train crews are required to have documentation of each hazmat tank car and its position in the train.
- Requirements for expedited movement of hazmat tank cars from origination to final destination and for proper storage of hazmat tank cars incidental to their movement.
- Requirements for the loading, unloading, and transloading of hazmat rail cars.
- Inspection, testing and maintenance of hazmat rail cars.
- Appropriate safety/security training for persons involved in rail hazmat transportation.
- Development and implementation of security plans for shipments of specified hazmat and for facilities at which those shipments are prepared for transportation or stored during transportation.
