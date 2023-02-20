The Feb. 15 and 16 33rd Annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital raised $84,220 for the kids of St. Jude.
The radiothon is conducted by HI-99 WTHI Radio, which has been a supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for over three decades, raising more than $1.8 million. HI-99's event has the distinction of being the longest running St. Jude Radiothon in the state.
Established in 1962 by Danny Thomas, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has pushed the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% and freely shares medical breakthroughs with 24 different partner sites in 17 countries.
For more information about St. Jude, visit https://www.stjude.org/. You can continue to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by texting HI99 to the number 626262 or by visiting www.stjude.org/radio/WTHI.
