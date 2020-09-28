Radiothon raises $13,000 for Salvation Army

The "September Salvation" radiothon, conducted by 100.7 MIX-FM and The Salvation Army, has raised more than $13,000 for the charitable organization.
The Salvation Army has provided the Wabash Valley community with food, clothes, emergency financial assistance, school supplies and toys during the holiday season and much more for the last 133 years.
The Salvation Army is now also helping families who are struggling as a result of COVID-19. The organization is providing emergency lodging, utility assistance, WIFI for students during distance learning, and more for those individuals who qualify.
From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 25, 100.7 MIX-FM, invited listeners to donate to the Salvation Army and lend a hand to those in need.
Fearing that the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year – the Red Kettle Campaign – might be in jeopardy due to the pandemic, MIX-FM decided to lend a hand and support the cause.
“The first Radiothon with 100.7 MIX-FM was a success, We raised $13,247! Thank you to all donors and sponsors. We can’t until next year’s Radiothon," Envoy Sue Linden of The Salvation Army said in a news release.
“We couldn't have done it without the generosity of the Valley,” said Kevin Lambert, co-host of the MIX Morning Show on MIX-FM.
Funds raised will go toward the purchase of a new commercial refrigerator/freezer combination unit for the Salvation Army’s food bank to keep it fully stocked for those in need. Money raised will also be used to bring on an additional caseworker to help process applications and provide individuals with necessary resources.
For more, visit mymixfm.com/september-salvation/
