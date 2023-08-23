This weekend on DLC Media radio stations, programming will include conversations with those concerned about a proposed carbon sequestration and pipeline project.
On Saturday's "Policy and Politics with Dave Crooks," guests will be Kerwin Olson of the Citizens Action Coalition and Clate CT Sanquenetti, a local resident and creator of Concerned Citizens against Wabash Valley Resources.
Broadcast times include:
- 5 a.m., WFNB 92.7, Brazil
- 6 a.m., WVIG 105.5, West Terre Haute
- 6 a.m., WAKO 99.3 & 910, Vincennes
- 7 a.m., WAXI 104.9, Rockville-Clinton
- 7 a.m., WAKO, 103.1, Vincennes
- 8 a.m., WAMB, 106.9 & 1130, Brazil
- 8 a.m., WAMB 99.5, Terre Haute
- 8 a.m., WFML 96.7, Vincennes
Crooks said he also intends to invite officials from Wabash Valley Resources LLC to to appear on a future show to make their case for the project. He noted the EPA must approve a permit before the project proceeds.
The Indiana General Assembly has approved a project by Wabash Valley Resources to construct a billion-dollar facility north of Terre Haute designed to manufacture Fertilizer and collect and capture carbon and store it in the ground in our area.
The company also plans to build an 11 mile pipeline and may need to use eminent domain to secure easements. Many residents are opposed to the project and have attended recent meetings in Terre Haute, New Goshen and Universal.
