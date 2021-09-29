Indiana State University's Student Philanthropy Group is conducting a Racing for Research fundraiser on Friday for the Rich and Robin Porter Cancer Research Center on campus.
The one-mile run/walk starts at 2:30 p.m. at the Dede Plaza fountain outside the Hulman Memorial Student Union. The run/walk will go past the Cancer Center/Science Building, through campus and then back to the fountain.
The donation is $15 for students and $25 for faculty, staff, and the public. There will be an option to donate but not participate in the run/walk. Registration is available at this link: https://givetoindianastate.org/21-Porter-Cancer-Run.
In September 2020, ISU received a $250,000 gift to create a cancer research center, which college officials said would provide a "transformational boost" to the university's work on the disease. The gift was from Rich and Robin Porter, and the center is located in laboratory space on the second floor of ISU’s Science Building.
"Cancer will be cured one discovery at a time, and our hope is that one of those discoveries will be made by an Indiana State University student," whether the discovery takes place at ISU or at some future point in the students' careers, Porter, a 1977 ISU graduate, stated last fall. "Cancer touches everyone."
Sam Bowen, junior finance major and president of Student Philanthropy, said the group wants to support the cancer center "and we want students and the community to understand that cancer research is being done right here in the Wabash Valley."
The group hopes to have more than 150 participants, and as of Wednesday afternoon, it already had 130. Rich Porter will match the dollar amount raised up to $5,000, Bowen said. Participants can register the day of the event.
The Porters' gift last year supports five research fellows and allows them to focus their time and attention on research, in collaboration with ISU faculty.
Shaad M. Ahmad, director of the cancer research center, explained the fellows' research as follows:
"In healthy individuals, cells undergo a precise number of cell divisions and then stop as they differentiate into distinct cell types and give rise to organs.
Cancer, however, is marked by excessive cell division and the migration and invasion of otherwise healthy tissues and organs by these uncontrollably dividing cells. Three of the Porter Fellows, Andrew Kump, A.J. Farmer, and Rezaul Hasan, are studying the genetic mechanisms that regulate cell division and cell migration during organ development, and which, when they go awry, lead to cancer.
An improved understanding of these mechanisms may lead to the development of better diagnostic procedures and targeted treatments for cancer.
During chemotherapy used to treat cancer, a major cause of failure is the cancer cells developing resistance to the chemotherapeutic drugs. Two Porter Fellows, Keeley Cleghorn and Danielle Muse, are attempting to understand the genetic mechanisms that give rise to certain types of chemo-resistance. Their work may lead to more effective approaches to eliminating cancer cells."
Ahmad also is a faculty member in the Center for Genomic Advocacy.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
