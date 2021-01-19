Questions raised, some answered at third VCSC community meeting

Jennifer Champagne, the parent of two children attending Deming Elementary, attended a Vigo County School Corp. community meeting Tuesday with hopes of changing some minds about a proposal to close the school at the end of the school year.

But at the conclusion of the more than two-hour meeting, she said, “I really don’t feel like they heard us. I feel like they were more just trying to persuade us.”

Her son is in fourth grade and her daughter in kindergarten. Given the school will be repurposed, potentially to an early learning center serving infants through children in kindergarten, she doesn’t understand why the school can’t remain open.

Champagne praised the school staff, who helped her and her children when they chose the hybrid educational program because of COVID. “I wouldn’t have had as much opportunity to excel in that if not for the teachers of this school and all the staff,” she said. Her children now attend in person.

After COVID’s disruptions, “I don’t see why our kiddoes have to have another disruption,” she said.

On Tuesday, the district conducted its third community meeting to discuss the district’s need to close, consolidate and repurpose two elementary schools, Deming and West Vigo Elementary schools. District officials also explained enrollment losses and the impact on district finances as well as future high school facility planning.

Thirty-four people attended in person, including several administrators, principals and school board members, while 38 people attended online.

Officials explained why the district must close and repurpose two elementary schools this year and a third next year. Potentially, a fourth may close. The district is losing enrollment, which in turn means loss of revenue.

The district must right-size the number of schools, among other spending reduction measures, as it works to bring spending in line with revenues and maintain a 10% cash balance. Rightsizing also will help the district in addressing other needs, including improving teacher pay.

A committee recommended West Vigo and Deming based on age of building, low current and predicted enrollment and ease of consolidation into existing schools. West Vigo and Deming are the second and third smallest schools, respectively. In 2019-20, West Vigo had 234 students, while Deming had 238.

If the school board approves the recommendations, West Vigo students will attend Sugar Creek Consolidated or Fayette, while Deming students will attend Franklin or Ouabache.

Superintendent Rob Haworth said he hopes the board will act either at its next meeting this month or in February so that transition efforts can begin.

Proposed new uses for the facilities include making West Vigo Elementary the new administration building. It’s being proposed that Deming become a new, large early learning center, serving children infants through kindergarten age.

Christi Fenton, director of elementary education, said if that use is approved, Deming would offer some Covered Bridge special education preschool programs there; some Title 1 preschool programs; kindergarten programming as well as children care.

The center would benefit from federal Title 1 funds, special education funding, other funding available for child care and some families would self pay for child care. The hope is the early learning center would be a self-sustaining program after a few years.

Fenton, who previously taught at the school and was its principal for two years, said while it’s difficult to close a school, she’s excited about the opportunities it would mean for early learning programs.

The meeting included small breakout sessions, and at the end, district officials answered many questions.

Another parent attending the meeting was Brian Schutter, whose son is in third grade at Deming. “My son has done extraordinarily well here.” While his son has some learning disabilities, “He has just flourished. The teachers are great. It’s been amazing.”

But at the meeting’s conclusion, he said, “It’s money. We don’t have the money. I understand money makes the world go around, but is moving the children to Franklin and Ouabache the right move?” In a way, it’s breaking up a family, he said.

District officials say class sizes will not increase with the changes, and some of the teachers and staff from the schools that are closing will follow students to their new schools.

Erick Beverly, organizer of Change of Terre Haute, also attended the community meeting. “I’m here for the people. It’s sad,” he said. He asked if the district sought input from those who live in the neighborhood, a high poverty area.

If the school does close, he believes a community center would be a better use for the building.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.