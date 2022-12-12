Mattie Hoard braided the mane of Kermit, a school Quarter Horse, with a string of lights powered from a battery pack under Kermit's saddle.
"It took us about a half hour to get ready, but it's a lot of a fun and is a nice tradition that we do here," said Hoard, 21, who was the lone senior to ride in the 2022 Equine Holiday Ride on Monday across the campus of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Hoard, a business major, is a member of the college's equestrian team and rides on the hunt seat team.
"I have been riding since I was 4 and I actually chose St. Mary's because of their equestrian team, and they had everything else I wanted," said Hoard, who came to the college from Westfield. "I will definitely miss it" after graduating.
Edward Ferguson, chairman of the department of equine studies, and Angie McMillian, operations managers for the college's horse barn, were the other two riders.
"We just have three of us this year because everyone is sick right now, from the flu or whatever respiratory thing that is going around right now; [it] has reduced our numbers this year," said Ferguson, who has participated in the ride for the past two years. "Last year we had seven or eight of us.
"It is lot of fun to ride the horses dressed up for Christmas, and he takes it pretty well," Ferguson said of the holiday trappings worn by Chubs, a 26-year old quarter horse who used to work in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
"This is his retirement now," Ferguson said.
While the flu reduced numbers this year, the event was canceled in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Liana Soules, an equine house keeper, held a rope as she walked along the college's mascot — Onyx — a year-old miniature pony.
"It is my first year doing this. I love it," she said.
Allie Lark was quick to walk out and touch one of the horses at they passed through a covered drive up in front of Providence Health Care building on campus. Lark is director of business development at Providence.
"Where else can you work where you can step outside and have horses and carolers?" Lark said. "It doesn't get any better than that. It is a great way to mix up the day and put a smile on people's faces.
"I have worked here four years and this is the first time I have seen this. We were in a meeting and got a text message that said, 'Hey, look what's outside your front door,' so we had to excuse ourselves to come check it out," Lark said.
Karen Nussmeier, social services director, has worked on campus for 19 years. "I have seen it once or twice, and it is absolutely beautiful," she said. "It adds a lot of character," adding she doesn't have to see reindeer to feel holiday cheer "as horses are perfect."
College Provost Janet Clark said the Equine Holiday Ride has been a tradition for more than 10 years.
Monday was "study day on campus, which means students are preparing for their final exams and finishing up the semester, so we try to do some study breaks and fun activities and one of those is the Equine Holiday Ride. They decorate the horses and ride around campus and carol to faculty and staff," she said.
"We are really glad that is back on campus. It [the holiday ride] is one of those traditions that we like to have seen across campus."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.