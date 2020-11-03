Parke Circuit Court will be closed for one week starting Thursday due to COVID-19 quarantine requirements.
An announcement posted on Facebook said Judge Sam Swaim is not under quarantine as of today, and he will still conduct initial hearings, arraignments and some sentencings and will be available for warrants.
The county probation department and clerk's offices will remain open. Child support payments can still be made at the clerk's office.
Any court hearings set through Nov. 12 will be rescheduled, and notifications of new court dates will be released as soon as possible.
For more information, contact the court by phone at 765-569-3419 or email courtsecretary@parkecounty-in.gov.
