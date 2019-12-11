While Pyrolyx USA Indiana prepares to seek approval of a pass-through $70 million bond to fund a second Terre Haute plant, an equipment supplier has filed lawsuit claiming the company still owes more than $5.5 million in connection with its first facility.
Zeppelin Systems USA Inc. in September first filed a mechanics lien of more than $3.5 million against Pyrolyx’s property in the Fort Harrison Business Park, then in November filed a supplemental lien increasing that amount to more than $5.5 million.
The company then filed a civil lawsuit in Vigo County Superior Court Division 2 seeking immediate payment of the more than $5.5 million.
Zeppelin claims it has a contract valued at more than $21.39 million, which includes the cost of 25 change orders.
Pyrolyx has paid the company more than $15.8 million, according to the lawsuit, but Zeppelin claims it is owed the remaining funds saying Pyrolyx failed to perform a timely hazardous area classification which delayed work and Pyrolyx lacked a complete functional description for equipment Zepplin supplied for the project.
Zepplin seeks to a court order for a judicial foreclosure to sell the property of its current plant at 4150 E. Steelton Ave., with sale proceeds used to pay its claim plus attorney and court costs.
“I cannot comment on the lawsuit from one of our equipment suppliers for plant No. 1,” said Thomas Redd, CEO of Pyrolyx USA Inc.
Pyrolyx goes before the Terre Haute Economic Development Commission to seek approval of the city’s issuance of $70 million in Economic Development Solid Waste Facility Revenue Bonds. The bonds are to finance construction of a three-story solid waste recycling plant on 9.3 acres, located next to its current plant.
On Pyrolyx’s web site for investor information, the company estimates the second plant construction cost at $52 million. Redd said with interest during construction, “reserves and fees, the actual amount to be borrowed will likely be a little bit over $60 million.” Redd said $70 million is the maximum the company could obtain from the bond issue.
The company extracts carbon black, oil and metal from waste tires to produce raw materials for the rubber and plastics industries.
The Redevelopment Commission is holding a public hearing at 4 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 17 Harding Avenue on the bond issue.
Kirk Grable, attorney for Barnes & Thornburg, said solid waste facility revenue bonds are a type of nongovernmental bond authorized under the Internal Revenue code in limited amounts and for the purpose of disposing of solid waste.
“In the case of these bonds, the solid waste being disposed consists primarily of used tires,” Grable said.
Grable said the Internal Revenue Service requires that a political subdivision, such as the city of Terre Haute, to issue the bonds, which would then allow interest on those bonds to be excluded from gross income for federal income tax purposes.
The bonds and the interest, Grable said, “do not and shall never constitute an indebtedness of, or a charge against the general credit or taxing power of, the city, but shall be special and limited obligations of the city, payable solely from revenues and other amounts derived from the facilities to be financed with the proceeds of the bonds.”
Steve Witt, executive director of the Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment and president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., said a similar bond issue was done by the city for the first Pyrolyx facility.
“We did the exact same thing for the first plant,” Witt said. The first issue of such bonds by the city for Pyrolyx was $32 million.
“They commenced production at the first plant about a month ago. They see ample opportunity going forward to justify the possibility of a second sister plant right next door to the first one,” Witt said.
If approved by the redevelopment commission, it would next go before the Terre Haute City Council for approval, Witt said.
Pyrolyx CEO Redd said the company is “currently getting the equipment up and running, and continue to hire staff,” at its first plant.
“Our current Terre Haute employment is 35, including salaried and hourly staff, and of that total, 12 have been hired since November 1st. We plan on three additional hires by the end of December to put us at 38 total by the end of the year,” Redd told the Tribune-Star.
“In January we plan on hiring another 31 people, including 22 Production machine operators, four shipping/receiving workers, 1 quality lab technician, one instrument tech and one quality manager,” Redd said.
Redd said the company has hired individuals recently displaced from Poet Refining in Cloverdale and from Emery Winslow Scale and Columbian Home Products, both in Terre Haute.
“Starting pay rates for the people we are hiring now range from $15 to $20 an hour based on position, with a competitive benefits package provided.,” Redd said.
The company encourages people to apply at jobs@pyrolyxusa.com, Redd said. The company estimates it will have 55 staff at its second Terre Haute plant, Redd said.
Reporter Howard Greninger
