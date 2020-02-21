On the heels of a December lawsuit and mechanics lien against them, Pyrolyx USA Indiana on Wednesday filed its own lawsuit against Zeppelin Systems USA Inc.
Pyrolyx claims Zeppelin Systems company misrepresented Pyrolyx’s intentions and capabilities to complete the company’s first plant in Terre Haute.
Zeppelin Systems USA’s lawsuit argues Pyrolyx still owes more than $5.5 million and contends claiming Pyrolyx failed to perform a timely hazardous area classification that delayed work. It also says Pyrolyx lacked a complete functional description for equipment Zeppelin supplied for the project.
In Pyrolyx’s lawsuit, filed in Vigo County Superior Court Division 1, the company claims Zeppelin Systems conducted front-end engineering and design for the company’s first plant in Terre Haute in the Fort Harrison Business Park.
Zeppelin Systems “repeatedly represented to Pyrolyx, its advisors and its investors that it could design and construct the project in a timely and efficient manner and coordinate the project as a whole, all for a fixed-price,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit claims Zeppelin severely understated the cost and complexity of the project to Pyrolyx and misrepresented its intentions and capabilities to complete the project on time “so that it could convince Pyrolyx to proceed with the project.
Then, Zeppelin would obtain additional compensation from Pyrolyx “through the guise of change orders,” the lawsuit argues.
The lawsuit alleges Pyrolyx’s first plant project schedule was “pushed back again and again due to Zeppelin’s incompetence and unwillingness to do as it promised,” eventually causing Pyrolyx to declare Zeppelin in default under their contract and finish the plant project itself.
Additionally, the lawsuit claims that “Zeppelin threatened many contractors that Pyrolyx had a contract or business relationship with, via letters or otherwise to cause them (some of which are not even involved with the Terre Haute project) to not work with Pyrolyx or provide spare parts or advice.”
Pyrolyx seeks a jury trial.
Last year, Pyrolyx completed a 66,000 square feet, three-level plant at 4150 E. Steelton Ave., the company touted as the largest facility of its kind in the world.
The plant was constructed to extract carbon black from scrap tires for re-use in the rubber and plastics industries. According to Pyrolyx, the plant will process about 13,000 tons of the material from about 4 million shredded tires per year. It will also recover oil and metal from tires.
Last month, the Terre Haute City Council unanimously approved the issuance of conduit bonds (Economic Development Solid Waste Facility Revenue Bonds), at a maximum of $70 million, for a second three-story solid waste recycling plant for Pyrolyx USA, on 9.3 acres next to its current plant. Pyrolyx stated the second facility would create about 50 jobs with an annual payroll of $2.5 million.
Pyrolyx told the City Council construction of the second plant is estimated to cost $52 million and be open in mid-2021.
The Tribune-Star attempted Friday to reach a Zeppelin company attorney for comment.
