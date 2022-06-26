Putnamville post names trooper of the year

Trooper Andrew Mattern is the 2021 Indiana State Police Putnamville District Trooper of the Year.
Lt. David Cox, district commander, made the announcement Friday, saying Mattern’s performance and accomplishments during 2021 earned him the award. Mattern is a four-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.
Mattern was overwhelmingly nominated for this award by his peers and the Putnamville command team. During 2021, he concentrated his traffic and criminal enforcement efforts on DUI, drug enforcement, and associated crimes.
Mattern made 28 DUI arrests and 258 criminal arrests, most of which were drug and/or alcohol related. He also received a Life Saving Award in 2021 and is the district’s award recipient for “District Top DUI Award’’.
Mattern regularly assists the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department and Terre Haute Police Department with calls for service. He is currently assigned to the Vigo County squad. Trooper Mattern is a field training officer, as well as being a firearms and an instructor for Unified Response to Active Shooter Events.
“Trooper Mattern sets the example for other troopers to follow and he treats people with genuine respect and concern,” Cox said in a news release. “He is a mature and conscientious trooper who has earned the respect of his peers, supervisors, and the citizens he serves. His overall dedication to the agency and its mission, his initiative, and his modesty are his outstanding attributes. Trooper Mattern is a well-rounded law enforcement professional who will undertake any task”.
Mattern lives in Vigo County with his wife, Hayley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.