A Greencastle woman faces neglect of a dependent and drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Parke County on Tuesday, according to the Parke County Sheriff's Department.
When sheriff's deputies made a traffic stop outside of Bellmore, they determined the driver, Kaitlyn Vesey, 29, of Greencastle, was operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.
There were young juveniles inside the vehicle, deputies reported.
Deputies also found methamphetamine, MDMA [Ecstasy], marijuana and paraphernelia. Vesey was taken to the Parke County Jail and faces charges of neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Another individual, Peter Benedict, 49, of Rockville, faces charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
