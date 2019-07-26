Putnam County traffic stop results in homicide arrest

Sheng Chen Mao

A man stopped by police Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Putnam County for driving too slow in the passing lane has waived extradition to face a murder charge in New York.

Sheng Chen Mao, 43, was driving a Nissan passenger car about 10 miles under the speed limit when Putnam County Deputy Sheriff Dwight Simmons stopped him on I-70 near the 37-mile marker.

Police said Mao was wearing pants that were covered in blood, and a license check revealed Mao was wanted in New York City in connection with the Monday evening stabbing death of a 40-year-old woman.

Simmons arrested Mao and booked him into the Putnam County Jail, then notified New York homicide detectives that Mao was in custody.

During a court hearing Thursday, Mao waived extradition.

His car will also be taken back to New York to be processed by crime scene technicians, police said.

