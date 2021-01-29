Putnam County police seek suspect in machete attack

Police in Putnam County are looking for a man who attacked another with a machete Friday morning in Fillmore, according to a post on the Putnam County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.
Police said two people were involved in an altercation, with one sustaining serious injuries due to the other attacking with a machete.
The victim was taken to an Indianapolis hospital.
Police said the suspect may be driving a blue or green Toyota Sienna with a Florida license plate.
Sought in the attack is Stephen Taplin, 39, of Colorado. Law enforcement advises anyone who sees Taplin to call 911 and to not approach him.
