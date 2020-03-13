A Putnam County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Anthony W. Burnett, 29, of Fillmore, pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said in a news release issued today.
Burnett possessed a large amount of methamphetamine that was located during a traffic stop by a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy.
“Methamphetamine has a devastating impact on all communities in this district, but especially rural communities like Putnam County,” said Minkler. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting individuals who are responsible for supplying this poison to the community.”
The case was the result of an investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Sawa, who prosecuted the case, said Burnett will serve five years of supervised release following his imprisonment and must pay a $1,000 fine.
