Push up challenge draws attention to local, national problem

Employees at Hamilton Center on Monday took to the front lawn to do 22 push ups in support of the last day of National Suicide Prevention Awareness month.
Twenty-two marks “the number of veterans or military individuals in the military that commit suicide every day in the United States,” said William Little, military veterans program coordinator and mental health counselor at Hamilton Center.
Monday was the culminating event at Hamilton Center, Little said. “For the last 21 days, we have done 21 push ups with 21 different organizations, local community leaders and sports team. [Monday] was 22,” he said.
Hamilton Center has used Facebook to promote its involvement and did a live event broadcast on Monday, and the event really has grown, Little said.
“We had people calling us this year, [saying] ‘Let’s do the push ups.’ We have a fantastic community here, and they really support this effort,” Little said.
Hamilton Center provides crisis services and a 24-hour hotline for crisis assessments and referrals at 800-742-0787.
“We get a lot of people who reach out to us, but you would be surprised … [how] raising awareness on a social media-based exercise like this — it gets people to the point where they are ready to ask for help, where they maybe would not have before,” Little said. “And they tell us as much.”
In 2013, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released a study that covered suicides from 1999 to 2010, which showed that roughly 22 veterans were dying by suicide per day, or one every 65 minutes.
That number was revised in 2018, when Veterans Affairs National Suicide Data Report, from 2005 to 2015, stated the average daily number of veteran suicides has always included deaths of active-duty service members and members of the National Guard and Reserve, not just veterans.
The 2018 study showed the total is 20.6 suicides every day. Of those, 16.8 were veterans and 3.8 were active-duty service members, guardsmen and reservists, the report states. That amounts to 6,132 veterans and 1,387 service members who died by suicide in one year.
However, the Pentagon this year stated the number of suicides has been on the rise for the past five years but reported no conclusion on the cause of the increase, according to militarytimes.com.
Little said the majority of service members who commit suicide have never been deployed overseas.
“This reaches into our community just as much as it does other communities. Nationally and locally, the statistics are the same. It is unfortunate and we are raising awareness and we add a daily tip on our social media,” Little said. “Sometime that tip is as simple as reconnect with family or find a coping skill or let’s start to eat healthier, or let’s start to talk about holistic mind and body wellness. Sometimes these tips are all it takes to get somebody moving in the right direction.”
Little said daily struggles and stress “that come on top of a mental health issue, depression, anxiety, maybe some substance abuse issues” can lead to suicide.
“It is the daily stress where it reaches a breaking point. And if someone doesn’t have coping skills, then sometimes people will consider suicide,” Little said. “The efforts have to go on every day” even after National Suicide Prevention Month, Little said.
Getting employees outside for some exercise, if only briefly, is also important, said Melvin Burks, chief executive officer of Hamilton Center.
“I think it important that we understand that healthy hearts are healthy minds and that provides a provides a pathway for great service to our consumers,” Burks said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.