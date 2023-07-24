A pursuit with an allegedly stolen truck ended with a crash resulting in a fatality on U.S. 41 near Oaktown on Friday afternoon.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies received information that a stolen 1997 Dodge Dakota from Vigo County was traveling south on U.S. 41, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. Deputies attempted to stop the truck, but the driver refused to stop and continued traveling south on eventually entering Knox County where the driver collided into another vehicle, ending the pursuit.
The preliminary crash investigation revealed all three juvenile passengers in the vehicle were reported missing from Vigo and Owen counties, according to police. A 16-year-old Terre Haute male was driving the 1997 Dodge Dakota and approaching Old U.S. 41 at Oaktown. As the driver was approaching the intersection, he entered the right turn lane and attempted to turn right onto Old U.S. 41. The vehicle collided into the driver’s side of a 2006 Chevrolet Impala that was stopped at a stop sign.
The driver of the Impala was identified as Jimmy Mayall, 88, of Oaktown. Mayall was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Dodge Dakota was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for minor injuries and later transported to Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village in Vincennes.
A 16-year-old Poland female was also taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes for minor injuries and later transported to Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village. A third passenger, a 15-year-old male from Terre Haute, was airlifted to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. His current condition is unknown.
This is an on-going investigation and criminal charges are pending.
