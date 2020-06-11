Murder Hornet Hype

Washington State Department of Agriculture entomologist Chris Looney displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in from Japan for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The new Asian hornets that have been found in Washington state may be deadly to honeybees, but bug experts say the Asian giant hornet is not a big threat to people. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, Pool)

 Elaine Thompson

Purdue Extension-Vigo County will host a Summer Series: Murder Hornet program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, using the Zoom video conference app.

Bob Bruner, educator in Clay and Owen counties, will describe the new invasive insect and explain how it affects native pollinators.

Register at https://bit.ly/37sGZyI 

The program is free but advance registration is required by Monday, June 15.

Requests for accommodations should be directed to Dana Gadeken -- dgadeken@purdue.edu -- at the Purdue Extension-Vigo County office in Terre Haute.

