Purdue Extension-Vigo County will host a Summer Series: Murder Hornet program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, using the Zoom video conference app.
Bob Bruner, educator in Clay and Owen counties, will describe the new invasive insect and explain how it affects native pollinators.
Register at https://bit.ly/37sGZyI
The program is free but advance registration is required by Monday, June 15.
Requests for accommodations should be directed to Dana Gadeken -- dgadeken@purdue.edu -- at the Purdue Extension-Vigo County office in Terre Haute.
