Purdue Extension announces Stress Free Farmer Give Away Program

Purdue Extension Vigo County in partnership with Gavilon Grain, Ceres and First Farmers Bank and Trust announce the Purdue Stress Free Farmer Give Away Program to begin the discussion about Mental Health in Agriculture in Vigo County.
All Vigo County farmers who participate will receive a Less Stress package.
To participate:
• Watch a 4-minute video at https://bit.ly/3cwN12N
• Tell how you relieve stress by emailing (dgadeken@purdue.edu) either a picture or a sentence about how you de-stress. Include name and physical address for mailing.
• Extension office will mail each participant a Less Stress Package on June 5.
Submissions will be accepted through June 4.
For more details, contact Dana Gadeken, Agricultural and Natural Resource Educator, at Purdue Extension-Vigo County Office at dgadeken@purdue.edu or 812-462 3371.
