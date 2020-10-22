Pumpkin smashes ISU student's windshield on I-70

An Indiana State University student narrowly missed injury when a pumpkin — thrown from an overpass west of the I-70 Plainfield exit — smashed through the windshield of his car early Sunday morning.

"It was super scary," said Caleb Needham, ISU junior, who had been driving home from Greenwood after visiting a haunted house with friends. "I was just driving home, listening to music," when a pumpkin smashed through his windshield and landed on the passenger seat.

He remained calm and didn't swerve, "but I was definitely in a state of shock," said the 20-year-old, who is from Hendricks County. The incident occurred about 4 a.m. Sunday as he drove west on I-70; the accident happened at the South County Road 525 East overpass.

Just before being hit, Needham saw a semi in front of him swerve as the driver went under the overpass. Needham figured the driver was trying to avoid an animal or debris in the highway.

Once the semi driver got past the overpass, "I saw pumpkin guts in the road," he said. He figured it fell out the back of someone's truck and didn't think anything of it.

But then, when Needham drove under the overpass, his vehicle was hit with a pumpkin. "I kept driving. I was like, 'What just happened?' About a half mile away, he pulled over and put his flashers on.

After he pulled over, "I started shaking. I could have just died right there" if the pumpkin had come through on the driver's side, Needham said. "It's definitely a miracle that I came out with pretty much nothing wrong with me."

He added, "I'm just glad it happened to me, with no one in the car, instead of a family coming home from fall break ... and children lose a mother or father, or parents lose one of their kids," he said.

The Indiana State Police Indianapolis district and Hendricks County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident, and the investigation continues, said Sgt. Matt Ames, of the ISP Putnamville post

"This is a very serious offense," Ames said. "Thankfully this was only a property damage accident." It could easily have become a serious personal injury accident, or even a fatal one.

State police are monitoring overpasses for others who might try to throw articles off overpasses onto oncoming traffic, Ames said.

Sgt. John Perrine, public information officer with the ISP Indianapolis post, said, "The careless and criminal act of throwing anything at a vehicle, from an overpass or from anywhere, is not only extremely dangerous it is potentially deadly. We ask anyone who sees suspicious activity on an overpass please report the information to police immediately."

