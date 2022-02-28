Pulitzer winner Nicholas Kristof to speak at ISU

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nicholas Kristof will share his story at 7 p.m. March 22 in Tilson Auditorium as part of Indiana State University's Speaker Series.
The presentation is free to the public.
In 1990 Kristof and his wife, Sheryl WuDunn, then also a New York Times journalist, became the first husband-wife team to win a Pulitzer Prize for journalism for their coverage of China’s Tiananmen Square democracy movement.
Kristof won his second Pulitzer in 2006 for what the judges called “his graphic, deeply reported columns that, at personal risk, focused attention on genocide in Darfur and that gave voice to the voiceless in other parts of the world.”
Kristof and WuDunn have written five best-selling books. "Half the Sky" and "A Path Appears" each inspired a prime-time PBS documentary series.
In their new book, "Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope," they issue a plea to address the crisis in working-class America, while also focusing on solutions to mend a half century of governmental failure.
After joining The New York Times in 1984, Kristof served as a correspondent in Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Beijing and Tokyo. He has covered presidential politics, interviewed people from President Obama to Iranian President Ahmadinejad and was the first blogger on The New York Times website.
A documentary, "Reporter," was made about him and executive-produced by Ben Affleck. Kristof has received numerous awards including the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, the Anne Frank Award and the Fred Cuny Award for Prevention of Armed Conflict.
For more information, email isu-hulmancenter@mail.indstate.edu or call 812-237-3770.
Masks are required.
