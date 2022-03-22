Pulitzer winner Kristof discusses perils, his friend Khashoggi

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Nicholas Kristof has been to 150 countries and has written extensively on the perils facing the developing world, such as genocide, poverty and human trafficking.
"There have been some close calls," Kristof recalled in an interview Tuesday evening. "I was in a plane crash in Congo. I was held in Darfur in a little hut illustrated with a mural of a guy being speared through the stomach.
"There are just a lot of folks who don't want to be covered aggressively, whether they're warlords or human traffickers or corrupt officials or a crown prince who doesn't want to be criticized by a Washington Post columnist."
Kristof's last reference was to Jamal Khashoggi, a 1983 Indiana State University alumnus who wrote for the Post when he was murdered in 2018 for criticizing Mohammad bin Salman, the crown prince of Khashoggi's former home, Saudi Arabia.
Kristof appeared Tuesday evening at Indiana State University's Tilson Hall to deliver the Jamal Khashoggi Annual Address on Journalism and Media.
In his speech, he talked about Khashoggi, whom he knew and respected, and his disappointment that his killers have still not been held accountable.
"He was shaped by this institution," Kristof said of Khashoggi's relationship to ISU. "Jamal was a reformer, but a moderate reformer. He loved Saudi Arabia, he wanted more freedom there and in the Middle East."
Reporters to this day contend with danger; Kristof pointed out the heroics of journalists reporting on the war in Ukraine.
"Right now in Ukraine, we are seeing some extraordinary journalists risking their lives and in some cases losing their lives because they're trying desperately to report the facts," he said.
"I have friends I'm worried about there," he added. "That said, there are some things that are worth risking one's life for.
"Sometimes you have to sneak into countries that don't want you," Kristof continued. He summed up his calling thus: "Journalism works best when it is connected with some sense of a higher purpose."
Kristof and his wife Sheryl WuDunn won a Pulitzer Prize in 1990 for their reporting on the protests in China's Tiananman Square. He won another Pulitzer in 2006 for his columns about genocide in Darfur. He has been a Pulitzer finalist five other times.
In 2020, the Ford Foundation called Kristof "journalism’s North Star on issues of poverty, dignity and justice."
Kristof left the New York Times in October of 2021 to run for governor of Oregon. Though he had grown up in the state, he was declared ineligible to run because he had not lived there for the past three years.
"We were leading in the polls," Kristof noted. "The secretary of state judged that I did not meet the residency requirement. The Supreme Court said she was within her discretion in judging that. We had received legal opinions that I had qualified. Three other secretaries of state said that I did qualify."
He added, wryly, "I must say, the upside of a career covering genocide, war and famine is that it does give you some perspective on some of life's disappointments. ... My wife jokes that my running for governor may have saved my life, because otherwise I'd be being shot at in Ukraine right now."
Despite the atrocities he has personally witnessed, Kristof maintains a sanguine hope for the future.
"I have seen real progress over the years and decades," he declared. "There are a lot fewer kids dying each day than there were when I started. People are surprised that I emerged from covering the kinds of issues I covered an optimist, but I truly am. Because alongside with the worst of humanity, you see the best of humanity."
Khashoggi was among the journalists known as “The Guardians” honored by Time magazine as 2018's Person of the Year whose pursuit of truth led to their martyrdom.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
