Vigo County residents are utilizing the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District’s new glass recycling program, enough to average two full containers per month for recycling.
The district’s glass recycling container holds about 5 tons of glass.
“The first load was 4.78 tons and the second was 5.11 tons and we have had no contamination issues,” Karrum Nasser, executive director of the district, told the district’s board of directors Thursday.
Nasser said the district may install signs to encourage people to drive from the district’s single-waste containers up to the open glass container to keep disposal moving.
“The only issue is people are walking from the blue [recycle] containers to the glass container and we are educating them on driving to the [glass recycle] pad,” Nasser said.
Overall recycling is up for the district compared to last year.
Through August, the district has recycled 202.6 tons, compared to 177.2 tons as of August 2021.
Nasser contributes the increase in recycling to education of the public about the recycling center at 3230 E Haythorne Ave., on Terre Haute’s north side.
“Any time someone comes in, we give a pamphlet of our services and they ask what we do. A lot of people still think, especially on electronics, that we do that once every three months, but then find out about our recycling” on a daily and weekly basis, Nasser told the board.
“We are averaging about 380 cars now” daily through the recycling center, Nasser said. “I think now that we have glass, we are a one-stop shop now for everybody with recycling. We are probably getting people who had recycled at home coming here because of the glass.”
