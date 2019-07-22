A construction trailer stolen from Vermilion County, Illinois, was recovered Saturday in Clark County, Illinois, thanks to tips from the public.
Edgar County Sheriff Jeff Wood said his department received a tip July 16 about the sighting of an Adkisson Construction trailer stolen in Tilton, Illinois. The caller said they saw information about the stolen trailer on a WCIA Channel 3 news report.
The caller told police the trailer was seen July 15 being unloaded into a shed in rural southern Edgar County. The sheriff's department worked with Tilton police to get a list of items in the stolen trailer.
On July 17, deputies located the stolen contents but could not fine the trailer.
Clark County Sheriff Bill Brown and deputies joined the investigation, with the trailer being located Saturday in rural Clark County. The trailer had been repainted, but was not damaged.
"I am very pleased with this recovery,” Sheriff Wood said in a Facebook post. “It took all of us from the three-county area to work as a team but the reward of this recovery was great."
No information on arrests in the case has been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.