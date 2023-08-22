The public again showed up in force Tuesday for a meeting with Wabash Valley Resources leadership on the proposed carbon sequestration project affecting Vigo and Vermillion counties.
The meeting was hosted by Vigo County Commissioners, who asked for decorum at the 21/2 hour session at the Fayette Elementary School gym in New Goshen.
The format included a presentation by Wabash Valley Resources; a question and answer session with county commissioners; and more than an hour for the public to make statements and ask questions.
In the end, John and Lynda Richardson of Clinton were not persuaded. They oppose the project.
The meeting “was a lot more organized, a little more under control. You were able to hear some good questions,” he said.
But they oppose the project because they are concerned about the project’s safety and the unknown, he said. The Richardsons said they worry about its possible impact on the environment, people, animals and nature, he said.
They are also concerned about “people’s farmland that’s been with their family for 200 years,” Lynda Richardson said.
John Richardson said, “I see their [WVR’s] side. It’s a good thing to do for them. It’s a financial thing — they’re doing it for the money.”
At the start of the meeting, Commissioner Chris Switzer asked for civility and “no yelling or screaming.”
Switzer said he understands people are passionate about the carbon sequestration proposal.
WVR will continue to participate in meetings to address people’s concerns, he said.
The 8-inch pipeline carrying the CO2 to the two underground wells would extend for 11 miles in Vigo and Vermillion counties.
Rory Chambers, vice president of operations, said WVR worked to avoid environmentally sensitive areas in the pipeline route; they looked for the “least impactful route.”
While WVR owns the pipeline, it will be regulated and overseen by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, he added.
Dan Williams, WVR chief operating officer, said at this time, there are two active Class 6 wells permitted in the U.S. Class 6 is for permanent carbon dioxide sequestration.
Commissioners asked questions related to safety, and whether eminent domain would be used for the pipeline. Chambers said eminent domain would only be used as a “last resort.”
Switzer also asked about status of the project.
Chambers said that if EPA approves the draft permits, it is only to construct the injection wells; at that point, the company would also work to close financing.
During well construction, the company would still have to do a lot of testing and provide much data to EPA to show it meets requirements. If it does meet those requirements, EPA would then issue a permit to inject.
During the public comment period, several people, including Doug Scott, asked why the company didn’t keep the injection wells on WVR property.
According to Scott, at the last meeting, a WVR representative said the wells are not on the WVR site because the plume would extend to Terre Haute “and it would be PR nightmare.”
Chambers said when he picked the locations, he considered those “with the fewest residents, because in my mind, discussing this with the fewest number of people would be easier, and I looked to ensure it was avoiding schools, and other places that would make the community mad.”
Scott responded, “Are you sure it wasn’t because you thought we were uneducated, and unaware” and pushovers?
A government official from Edgar County, Illinois raised concerns about possible impact to wells providing water in that area of Illinois.
Another speaker said of the proposed carbon sequestraiton project, “This is a dump. You are dumping,” a comment greeted with cheers and applause.
Several homes in the New Goshen area had signs registering opposition to the project.
Wabash Carbon Services LLC is seeking permits to operate two deep underground injection wells for carbon dioxide produced at facilities in West Terre Haute.
Vigo County Commissioners have asked the EPA for a 30-day extension for the public comment period, which was to have ended Monday, Aug. 21.
WVR seeks to capture and sequester up to 1.65 million tons of carbon dioxide annually and produce anhydrous ammonia for fertilizer.
The project would create hundreds of construction and staff jobs at the facility, the company says.
