Keyrock Energy will hold a public information meeting at 6 p.m. June 12 at the Vigo County Annex, 147 Oak St., Terre Haute.
Keyock will discuss concerns about the company’s plans to build two methane drilling wells in West Terre Haute.
Keyrock has asked Vigo County Commissioners to approve a rezoning request at properties at 2982 Lower Sandford and at the corner of Lieber Avenue and Tritt Place to allow the company to build those wells.
Neighbors say they’re worried about the wells contaminating their well water.
“The purpose of this meeting is to make sure that all interested parties have accurate information into what they’re doing, how they’re doing it and what the ramifications of the process are,” said attorney Richard Shagley, who is representing Keyrock.
“There’s been misinformation out there and this is a good way to address it,” he said. “There have been several comments on how this would affect water in meetings and on social media, and they want to relieve concerns about how this will affect people’s property.”
All three Vigo County Commissioners will attend the meeting, and concerned neighbors are encouraged to attend.
A vote to rezone the properties was tabled at Keyrock’s request at the commissioners’ last meeting. Commissioners plan to take up the issue again at their meeting June 20.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
