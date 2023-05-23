An update to a transportation plan that brings in federal dollars to the Wabash Valley is underway.
And officials are seeking public comments on the plan's draft goals, performance measures and methodology. The plan will extend out to the year 2050.
A public meeting is slated from 5 pm to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Hub at the Hulman Building at 900 Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute. The meeting is will be held on the second floor conference room.
The Terre Haute Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, which serves as the transportation planning agency for the West Central Indiana Metropolitan Planning Area, is updating the long-range multi-modal transportation plan.
As required by federal regulations, the plan is to be reviewed and updated every four to five years and must have at least a 20-year planning horizon. The new 2050 transportation plan will replace the current 2045 transportation plan adopted in 2018.
The new plan will guide how federal transportation funding will be used for planning and implementation of transportation improvement projects for the region through 2050. Three public meetings are planned throughout the process of updating the 2050 plan.
Any questions can be directed to the MPO staff - Jeremy Weir at jweir@terrehauteedc.com; or Ryan Wickens at rwickens@terrehauteedc.com.
