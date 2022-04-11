Public meeting on Vigo parks project is April 20

On April 20, the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department will be holding a public meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Vigo County Public Library-West Branch, 125 N. Church St., West Terre Haute.
The parks department is planning to use federal funds for a project in Bicentennial Park in the unincorporated town of Dresser.
The park board is applying for the federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund. The proposed project involves floodplains and wetlands.
The parks department is providing public notice of the preparation of any type of environmental assessment as required by federal regulations. Questions may be directed to parks Superintendent Adam Grossman at adam.grossman@vigocounty.in.gov or 812-462-3392.
