The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a public information meeting will be March 22 regarding the ongoing major pavement improvement project on U.S. 231 in Greencastle.
The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Putnam County Fairgrounds, 191 U.S. 231, Greencastle.
This project includes three phases. INDOT construction contractor Rieth Riley will hold public information meetings before work starts on U.S. 231 at the beginning of each construction season.
Phase One, which is now complete, involved work from the beginning of the project (Indiana 240) to the intersection of Washington Street and Bloomington Street.
It also involved pavement patching from the railroad crossing to the end of the project under a flagging operation. This was on U.S. 231 between Indiana 240 (Veterans Memorial Highway) and Frazier Street.
Phase Two also involves work from the beginning of the project (Indiana 240) to the intersection of Washington Street and Bloomington Street. That work will include milling, curb replacement, and curb ramp reconstruction.
Under this phase, work will also happen on Jackson Street from the railroad crossing to the end of the project (West Frazier Street). That work includes storm sewer construction and milling. Crews will maintain one-way, northbound traffic at a posted speed limit of 20 mph. Access will be maintained for residents and business owners.
Phase Three involves full-depth pavement replacement work from the intersection of Washington Street and Bloomington Street to the railroad crossing on Jackson Street. INDOT construction contractor Rieth Riley will hold a public information meeting in March of 2024.
Crews will maintain one-way, northbound traffic during construction, at a posted speed limit of 20 mph. Construction will only close one ramp per city block at any given time.
