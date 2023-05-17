Terre Haute residents are invited to provide input for the city's 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) on May 25 at the Hub.

Federal regulations require cities' MTP's to be reviewed and updated every four to five years and include a 20-year planning horizon. MTP's direct planning, construction, operation and maintenance of an area's transportation system. The Terre Haute Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (THAMPO) recently began the process for the 2050 MTP for the West Central Indiana Metropolitan Planning Area.

The new MTP will replace the current 2045 MTP, adopted in 2018.

Three meetings are planned throughout the process of updating the 2050 MTP. The first will be May 25 from 5-7 p.m. at the second-floor conference room of the Hub in the Hulman Building, 900 Wabash Ave. For more information, Email jweir@terrehauteedc.com.