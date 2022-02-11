A group dedicated to suicide prevention is inviting the public to a Feb. 23 meeting, and one of its goals is to create an outreach team that supports those who've experienced the loss of a loved one.
The next meeting of the Lost and Found Wabash Valley Suicide Prevention Coalition is from 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at YOUnity Village, 1460 Spruce St. in Terre Haute, said Leah Myers, director of education for Mental Health America of West Central Indiana.
She also chairs the coalition, which falls under the umbrella of Mental Health America WCI. The coalition is "open to anyone who wants to be part of it," she said.
Those who can't attend the Feb. 23 meeting in person can attend virtually at the following link: bit.ly/3LsquGw
One of the goals is by late summer to create a LOSS team, or local outreach to suicide survivors. The goal is to have the team in place by the end of summer, Myers said. The coalition is looking for more volunteers to get involved.
A LOSS team consists of trained loss survivors (those who have survived the suicide of a loved one) and mental health professionals who can provide immediate hope, support and resources to those whose loved one has died by suicide.
"Those who have been through it will be helping others now going through it," Myers said. The initiative is supported by the Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition. "We're hoping to make the team ready to go by the end of summer," she said.
Myers says the need for greater awareness and suicide prevention efforts "is very great because we have such a stigma in talking about suicide and mental health issues as a community and as a nation."
She provided some statistics:
• From 2017-2021, Vigo County had 103 deaths by suicide, according to the Vigo County Coroner's Office.
• At the coalition's Kindness Rocks event in 2020, the group had an empty shoe memorial, with 1,092 pairs of shoes to represent the 1,092 Indiana residents who died by suicide in 2019.
• Nationwide, 45,979 Americans died by suicide in 2020.
The coalition meets once a month and its primary mission is to help the Wabash Valley understand that suicide is 100% preventable, Myers said.
"We do that by instilling hope in the valley and by providing mental health awareness events, educational courses and other suicide prevention services," Myers said. "Our vision for the future is that suicide prevention will matter to all Hoosiers, and that negative mental health stigmas will cease to exist."
The group has continued to meet during COVID, but the pandemic "kind of made us go virtual," she said.
During the monthly meetings, "We talk about what we're doing to help prevent suicide and to spread awareness and get ideas for different events we're going to do," she said.
Coalition prevention/awareness activities have included block parties and its Kindness Rocks event, conducted in September as part of suicide prevention awareness month.
Kindness Rocks involves painting rocks with positive messages or images on one side, and a suicide hotline or text line on the other side. The rocks are then placed throughout the community.
The group has also had guest speakers, including Kevin Hines, who survived a suicide attempt in which he jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge. Now, Hines is dedicated to suicide prevention.
The coalition also offers two training programs for individuals: QPR, or Question, Persuade and Refer, as well as Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training.
At this time, the Lost and Found Wabash Valley Suicide Prevention Coalition meets every third Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m.
Those wanting additional information can contact Myers at at (812) 232-5681 ext. 103 or email lmyers@mhawci.org.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
