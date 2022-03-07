Public input sought on Fairbanks Park Master Plan

The City of Terre Haute is planning an open house Thursday on the Fairbanks Park Master Plan.
The city, along with Land Stewards Design Group, is seeking public input to gather ideas for six key focus areas within the park. The public is encouraged to participate by commenting on proposed improvements, offer feedback and share opinions before the master plan designs are finalized this spring.
The gallery-style open house is planned from noon to 2 p.m. and from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Girl Scouts Building, 1100 Girl Scout Lane.
The design team will be available to answer one-on-one questions or address any comments during these times.
