The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department will soon be seeking public input on a new five-year master plan.
Meetings have been scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Fowler Park Log Barn and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Hawthorne Park.
“This is the public’s opportunity to engage in the master planning process — what you like, what you don’t like about the parks, what you want to change [and] what you want to add,” department Superintendent Adam Grossman said Monday during the Parks and Recreation Board’s monthly meeting.
The sessions have been scheduled on different days of the week and at different times in an effort to accommodate as many people as possible, Grossman said.
Surveys will also be available on iPads for those attending park events and at other locations, said Laura Maloney, the department’s natural resources programmer. People will also be able to access the surveys online, she said, with a website address to be made available soon.
“We want to make sure that we’re surveying not only park users but non-users as well to find out why they’re not using our parks,” Maloney said. “There has to be a barrier that’s preventing them [from coming] to our parks. We want to be able to tackle those barriers and make it easier for people to enjoy the county parks.”
Parks Board member Abby Desbero said gathering information about such concerns as accessibility issues “will be incredibly valuable.”
The department’s current five-year plan runs through the end of this year. The new plan will cover the period from 2020-2025.
The department is preparing for 126 volunteers to descend on county parks Friday and Saturday as part of “Serve the Valley,” an event sponsored by United Way of the Wabash Valley and Terre Haute Ministries.
“We’ve really grown this a lot,” Grossman said of the annual event. “We’ve got a whole bunch of volunteers and a whole lot of projects going a whole lot of different directions … It’s going to be a really large event that will change the face of the parks overnight.”
