Have thoughts on what to do with the former Vigo County Jail near Cherry and Third streets? If so, county commissioners would like to hear from you.
The commissioners will host a public input meeting on that topic from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Vigo County Government Center, 127 Oak St.
Commissioners in a news release said community members are encouraged to attend and speak on what they would like to see happen at or around the former jail site at 201 Cherry St.
Depending on the number of people wishing to share their thoughts, speakers might be limited to three minutes. If necessary, commissioners will hold a second input session. That will be determined after this session.
Last year, the Board of Commissioners submitted to the Vigo County Council a study from DLZ, the architectural/engineering firm that designed the county’s new security center at 600 W. Honey Creek Drive.
That study looked at five options for the former Vigo County Security Center (the jail's formal name ) with costs ranging from $500,000 to $26.5 million. Those options included:
- Tearing down the exiting facility and building a new 911 building;
- Demolishing part of the former security center that housed the jail and renovating the remaining portion for 911;
- Rehabbing and repurposing the entire facility into a rehabilitation/treatment facility;
- Converting the entire facility into a new juvenile center;
- Using the facility for storage and keeping 911 in the basement.
Commissioners and County Council members recently walked through the former jail to better gain an idea of its condition and what might be done with the property.
Additionally, a separate study, slated to be completed in March, focuses on the current juvenile center and options for that.
