Public hearing on VCSC budget is Monday

The Vigo County School Board will conduct a public hearing on the advertised $168 million 2023 budget when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.
The board will meet in the administration office conference center, 501 Olive St., West Terre Haute.
The advertised budget is as follows: education fund (state funded), $103.1 million; operations, $40.9 million; debt service, $9.8 million; Rainy Day, $5 million; and referendum fund, $9.2 million.
District officials emphasize that when the process is complete, they expect the final overall budget to be close to this year’s $159.8 million — partly the result of ongoing cost saving measures and strategic use of one-time federal ESSER funds.
The overall advertised tax levy is $49.5 million, expected to decrease, and the advertised tax rate is $1.22 per $100 assessed value, which is expected to end up very close to this year’s 98.8 cents per $100 assessed value, said Donna Wilson, chief financial officer.
Budget adoption is slated for Oct. 10. The budget is then reviewed and finalized by the Department of Local Government Finance.
When the DLGF finalizes the numbers, local property tax levies “will be reduced to reflect final assessed values, circuit breaker losses [property tax caps] and maximum levy allowances,” Wilson said.
The district learned recently that the county’s assessed value is up 7%, which would have a positive impact on final figures.
The district will have detailed budget books available before the public hearing.
During the regular meeting, the board will act on a recommendation for health, vision and dental insurance, and it will receive a strategic plan update related to the business office.
The regular meeting will begin with a presentation from high school student leaders.
Also, the board has been in the process of updating policies through NEOLA, an educational consulting firm that works with school districts in several states to create and update policies.
The board will consider updates in the following areas: staff-student relations; schools and governmental agencies; information security; and bus drivers and cellular telephone use.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
