A celebration of life is planned Sunday afternoon for Holocaust survivor and beloved Terre Haute resident Eva Mozes Kor, who died July 4 at age 85.
Sunday’s service begins at 2 p.m. at Tilson Auditorium on the campus of Indiana State University.
Kor died of natural causes in Krakow, Poland, at the hotel where she was staying while leading an educational summer trip to the Auschwitz concentration camp with the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center.
Kor had lived in Terre Haute since 1960, moving here from Israel.
Sunday’s service will feature speakers who were close friends with Kor and CANDLES, including personal friends, several CANDLES trip alumni and several current and former board members.
Also speaking will be Deborah Curtis, president of Indiana State University; U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana; Stephen Smith, executive director of USC Shoah Foundation; and Leah Simpson, executive director of CANDLES.
A call-to-action from Kor’s son, Dr. Alex Kor, and an illumination will end the service.
As a child during World War II, Kor and her twin sister Miriam were subjected to medical experiments by Nazi doctor Joseph Mengele. She founded CANDLES, or Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors, in 1984. The museum opened in 1995, and is visited annually by thousands.
Kor was recipient in 2017 of the Sachem Award – Indiana’s highest honor. She was named an Indiana Historical Society 2019 Indiana Living Legend for sharing her story for the past 40 years.
In 1995, Kor chose to forgive the Nazis, after deciding that they should no longer have power over her life. She described forgiving the Nazis as an act of self-healing, self-liberation and self-empowerment.
Kor, already known on the world stage, gained further international attention in the fall of 2017 through a 15-minute video with independent media company Buzzfeed. The video “I Was a Human Experiment During the Holocaust” generated more than 33 million views within 24 hours and quickly surpassed the 100 million mark.
Kor is the subject of the award-winning film “Eva: A-7063,” a documentary by Ted Green and Mika Brown in partnership with WFYI public television, the Indianapolis affiliate of PBS.
“Eva: A-7063” debuted in the spring of 2018 on the Butler University and Indiana State University campuses, made its broadcast debut that fall and is still shown on PBS stations.
Kor was a graduate of Indiana State University.
Sunday’s celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m. Doors open to the public at 1 p.m. The parking garage at Seventh and Cherry streets will be open free of charge for the event.
The service will be live-streamed by ISU at www.indstate.edu/eva-kor-memorial.
A funeral for Kor on July 13 was followed by interment at Highland Lawn Cemetery.
Another celebration of life service is set for 2 p.m. Aug. 18, at Clowes Hall at Butler University in Indianapolis.
